Jada Yee named CTV Regina's 2023 Citizen of the Year

Jada Yee has been named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year for 2023.

Yee is a graduate of the University of Regina’s First Nations University of Canada and has a master's degree of administration in leadership from the University of Regina.

He recently became a partner at OneHoop Consulting and is also a sessional instructor at the First Nations University of Canada.

Yee has volunteered many hours of his time and shared his expertise while serving on many boards including the Regina Food Bank and the Regina Aboriginal Professionals Association (RAPA).

In the course of this year, Yee achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first citizen elected as Chair of the Regina Police Commission.

“Jada’s goal is clear, to make Regina a safer and better place for the children who call it home. Through his leadership, he has worked tirelessly to bridge gaps, foster understanding and create an environment that nurtures the growth and well-being of every citizen,” one of the people who nominated Yee wrote.

Yee was also actively involved in the celebrity drag show at Casino Regina in August known as Walk the Walk.

Yee personally spearheaded a fundraising initiative that resulted in an impressive $17,000 being raised for the John Howard Society. This organization manages Lulu's Lodge, providing essential support for LGBTQ2S+ youth in transition.

This is the 21st year that CTV Regina has offered the Citizen of the Year Award.

PAST RECIPIENTS

Previous winners of the CTV Regina Citizen of the Year Award include Aura Lee MacPherson in 2022. Who at the time had more than 15 years of experience in the nursing field and also co-founded MacPherson Engineering with her husband.

In 2021, Sarah Kozusko was recognized for her efforts to create a safe space in her city. She was instrumental in getting critical vaccines to local volunteers while also providing medical care to Regina’s Camp Hope.

In 2020, Debbie Rodger was awarded for her work as a registered nurse for over four decades. She also has a long history of volunteerism including local skating clubs, Santa’s Anonymous, Grey Cup and the Memorial Cup.

Before that in 2019, the award was given to the late CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce, John Hopkins. He was nominated for his fundraising efforts as well as his role in creating the Paul Martin Aboriginal Education Entrepreneurship Initiative and the All Nations Job Expo.