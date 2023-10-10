'Jagged Little Pill' bringing the music of Alanis Morissette to a Winnipeg stage

The Tony Award-winning musical ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ which features the music of Alanis Morissette, is set to hit the stage in Winnipeg this month.

The jukebox musical is inspired by the 1995 album of the same name, and features hits like ‘Hand in My Pocket,’ ‘Ironic,' and ‘You Oughta Know.’

The show centres on a family in crisis, and how they deal with a number of issues including addiction and trauma.

“’Jagged Little Pill' is a show that is rife with amazing music, spectacular performances, [and] unbelievably inspiring dancing,” said Ben Eakeley, who plays Steve Healy in the show.

Eakeley, who has been in shows such as ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Sweeney Todd,’ said he’s excited to be a part of this contemporary musical. He added that the music is fun to perform, and that the show touches on relevant issues.

“It’s particularly gratifying to be able to tell this story because we see an immediate response from the audience,” he said.

“Clearly, these are messages that everybody can identify with.”

Eakeley said that ‘Jagged Little Pill’ engages the audience from the start of the show, especially due to the familiarity of Morissette’s music. He noted the show will make people laugh and cry.

“I think Alanis’ music starts and those of us who were around when her music was first on the radio get an enthusiasm,” he said.

“It’s like being transported, for me, into my high school days, driving in the car alongside her with ‘Ironic.’ It’s just a real joy trip.”

‘Jagged Little Pill’ will be on at the Centennial Concert Hall from Oct. 17 to 22.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.