Jagmeet Singh begins tour of Atlantic Canada, with first stop in New Brunswick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Jagmeet Singh is starting his tour of Atlantic Canada with a stop in New Brunswick.

The leader of the federal NDP is in Bathurst Monday morning to talk about jobs.

Singh will then head to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, for a public appearance later this evening.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a federal election in the coming days.

