Jagmeet Singh making appearance in London during southwestern Ontario swing

With the federal election just days away New Democrats leader Jagmeet Singh is making a swing through southwestern Ontario.

Singh will have a busy day with appearances planned in Essex, London, Welland, Hamilton, and Brampton Wednesday.

Singh is expected to speak with media across from the Revera Iler Lodge Long Term Care Home in Essex where he plans to make an announcement.

From there he heads to London for an appearance in London West outside the Sweet Onion Bistro around 11:45 a.m.

Singh will then head to Welland, Hamilton, and finally Brampton.

CTV News London will be following the leaders’ visit to the region throughout the day.