Jagmeet Singh to make announcements in Winnipeg on Thursday
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Winnipeg for Day 12 of the federal election campaign.
Singh will make an announcement on housing at 9:30 a.m. at Sinclair Park, located at 490 Sinclair St. Then at 2 p.m., he will be making an announcement with First Nation leaders, Winnipeg Centre candidate Leah Gazan and Elmwood-Transcona candidate Daniel Blaikie at the Oodena Circle at The Forks. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the events.
After his time in Winnipeg, Singh will head to Kenora, Ont., for a meet and greet at the airport at 5:15 p.m.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole made campaign announcements in Winnipeg last week.
Canadians head to the polls for the 2021 federal election on Sept. 20.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
