Jail attack video involving B.J. Marriott shown during dangerous offender hearing

Nova Scotia prosecutors played video evidence today in court showing the alleged leader of a jailhouse beating participating in other incidents of jail violence.

Video from November 2021 shows Brian James Marriott standing in front of corrections officers as they attempt to enter a cell at the Cape Breton Correctional Facility to stop an attack on an inmate.

Other images from that jail shown in court today, dating from Jan. 25, 2022, show Marriott throwing a series of punches against an inmate.

Prosecutors are attempting to have Marriott designated a dangerous offender at his sentencing hearing for his conviction in the 2019 assault of fellow inmate Stephen Anderson at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, in Halifax.

The video was shown while Ian Walker, deputy superintendent of the Cape Breton facility, was on the witness stand.

Nathan Gorham, Marriott's lawyer, asked Walker if it was fair to say that inmates sometimes fight and then live together peacefully, and the deputy superintendent said, "it happens from time to time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.