The Alberta pastor in jail for breaching COVID-19 restrictions has a hearing scheduled for Monday.

GraceLife Church pastor James Coates has been at the Edmonton Remand Centre since Feb. 16 and remains charged under the Public Health Act for holding services and ignoring COVID-19 restrictions.

After he was charged, Coates was granted bail as long as he followed conditions, but he did not agree to those conditions.

He appealed those conditions but lost earlier this month.

On Wednesday, his lawyer John Carpay said all but one charge had been dropped and that Coates could be released as soon as Friday.

READ MORE: Jailed Alberta pastor expected to be released 'in coming days' after most charges withdrawn: lawyers

"We are hopeful that he will finally be released from jail without conditions, and can resume pastoring GraceLife church," Carpay said.

The church has defied a closure order and has been cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions in connection to occupancy, physical distancing and masks.

The hearing is at 9:30 a.m. and Coates' three-day trial is scheduled to begin May 3 in Stony Plain.