Jaipur Bridge reopens, connecting Prince's Island Park and Eau Claire Plaza

Featuring a wider deck and being more flood resilient, the new Jaipur Bridge connecting Prince's Island Park and the Eau Claire Plaza was opened to the public on Monday.

The original bridge was closed in late 2019 after it reached the end of its lifespan.

"The involvement of the residents and businesses throughout this project was invaluable – the new bridge adds character and new life to this area," said Ward 7 Councillor Terry Wong.

"It will continue to be an important gathering place for Calgarians to enjoy for decades to come."

Construction on the project was started in 2021.

"The team has been mindful to consider how to minimize the impact on the environment through the design and during construction," says Devon Moore, Jaipur Bridge project manager.

"The design showcases the natural surroundings by introducing more natural habitats for plants and animals to ensure the bridge is integrated with the environment. A fun example of this is a bee habitat that was included at the north end of the bridge to support the pollination and naturalization of the park space."

The new bridge was designed with the origin of its name, Jaipur, in mind and the design team worked with the Jaipur-Calgary Foundation.

"We were honoured in 1994 to have Maharaj (Prince) Jai Singh come to Calgary, especially for the naming of the bridge Jaipur," said Omkar Nath Channan, president of the Calgary-Jaipur Development Foundation.

"I am certain that the bridge will carry on the respect honoured that day and serve well the needs of those who travel across the bridge – it holds the very important role of proving a connection in the heart of downtown Calgary."