Jamaican flag raised at London city hall in honour of Diamond Jubilee

Members of London's Jamaican community gathered at London city hall to celebrate the country’s Diamond Jubilee by raising the country’s flag.

It was 60 years ago Friday that British rule over the Caribbean nation ended.

London Mayor Ed Holder joined the Consulate-General of Jamaica, Lincoln Downer who made his first trip to the Forest City.

“Well it’s a significant moment because it marks our country’s 60 years as an independent nation,” said Consulate-General Downer. “And we have exerted our influence globally through our music, our food, our culture and also in diplomacy and so I’m pleased to be here today to celebrate with my fellow Jamaicans here in London.”

Other celebrations were also being held today at the W.E.A.N. Community Centre to mark the anniversary.