Jamaican migrant worker granted federal health care after being fired from N.S. farm
A migrant worker who was diagnosed with cervical cancer shortly after arriving in Nova Scotia has been granted health insurance under a federal program.
Kerian Burnett arrived from Jamaica in April 2022 to work on a strawberry farm, and says she was fired after her cancer diagnosis and left without medical coverage.
Her lawyer, Thiago Buchert, says that after nearly eight months Burnett has been admitted to the interim federal health program.
Buchert says other provinces provide migrant workers with public health coverage, but migrants in Nova Scotia must have a one-year work permit to be eligible for care.
Stacey Gomez, with migrant advocacy group No One Is Illegal -- Nova Scotia, says Burnett's case is a win, but highlights the need for a permanent solution.
The group is calling on the Nova Scotia government to provide health-care coverage to all migrant workers in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Bruce Power pride on 20-year blackout anniversaryThe 2003 blackout, North America’s largest, knocked power out to over 50 million people.
-
Manitoba minister attacks NDP and union in video about liquor stores strikeManitoba's minister responsible for the province's liquor and lotteries corporation says people who are upset they can't buy alcohol due to a strike by staff at Crown-owned liquor stores should blame "the NDP and their union friends."
-
Altercation at Timmins safe injection siteThe Timmins Police Service has confirmed an ‘assaultive altercation’ occurred at Safe Health Site Timmins on Saturday.
-
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in CanadaA new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
-
Several fraud complaints reported about door-to-door sales: CKPSChatham-Kent police are warning the public after receiving several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.
-
41-year-old man charged, stolen property recovered in traffic stop: RCMPA 41-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle stop let to the recovery of stolen property.
-
Barrie mayor, PIE Pizza team up to help students in needThe Mayor of Barrie and a local pizza restaurant chain are partnering to help underprivileged children get school supplies.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfiresThe Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith immediately as wildfires spread near the communities.
-
Hiker with dog who 'would not continue' rescued from North Shore trailRescue crews had to carry an overheated dog down a North Shore hiking trail on Sunday, prompting a reminder about the dangers high temperatures can pose to pets.