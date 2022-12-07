Jamal Morrow signs one-year contract extension with Riders
CTVNewsRegina.ca Senior Digital Content Producer
Brendan Ellis
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ leading rusher will be back with the team for another season.
The team announced running back Jamal Morrow signed a one-year contract extension on Wednesday morning.
Morrow led the Green and White with 666 yards on the ground in 2022. He also tallied 366 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He finished fourth in league-wide rushing yards for the season.
He surpassed the 100 yard rushing mark twice in 2022.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts sent to your device
- Here are the 5 former Riders drafted into the new XFL
The Washington State University product played in 12 games for the Riders this past year, missing eight games with a broken wrist.
“It’s the start of something great!”
Jamal Morrow re-ups in Riderville!
�� https://t.co/SP9fh0rRdU#Riderville | @OlBoyJmo pic.twitter.com/7VBMy6Nkyk
-
B.C. mask debate: Divide between frontline doctors and public health amid concerns of politicized officeSoaring respiratory infections among children have frontline health-care workers pleading for the revival of mask usage, something the provincial health officer remains lukewarm on.
-
Low jobless rate not good news for Sault Ste. MarieStatistics Canada recently published November's figures for unemployment rates across the country. Sault Ste. Marie's rate is well below the national and provincial rate.
-
Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.
-
Alberta reports 8 more influenza deaths, over 300 new hospitalizationsEight more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 24. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
-
Legal experts, law enforcement warn of liability as holiday parties return to CalgaryAs Calgary events and venue spaces resume in-person holiday parties after two seasons off due to public health restrictions, lawyers and police are reminding both guests and hosts of what they're responsible for if things go wrong.
-
New Collingwood statue sending message of inclusivityA new statue in downtown Collingwood is aiming to send a message that everyone is welcome in the community.
-
B.C.'s new housing minister says renters' rebate, other relief measures could be coming in 2023Premier David Eby signalled how much of a priority housing affordability is to the province by creating the first standalone ministry to deal with issues and tapping Ravi Kahlon to lead the file.
-
Sault ramping up marketing of vacant industrial landA push by the City of Sault Ste. Marie to sell off industrial land will soon begin in earnest.
-
CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw talks cancer battle, importance of early detectionThe recent death of actress Kirstie Alley has CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw contemplating her own situation, and the message she can offer to others.