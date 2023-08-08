Jamal Murray out of FIBA world cup exhibition games
Kitchener’s Jamal Murray will not will not participate in the upcoming exhibition games with Canada Basketball, the organization said on Monday.
Canada Basketball said in a news release Murray did not travel with the team and will not participate in the upcoming exhibition games.
“He will continue to focus on his off-season recovery, and a decision on his status for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup will be made at a later date,” Canada Basketball said.
Two months ago, Murray became the ninth Canadian to win the National Basketball Association title.
The Canada Senior Men’s National Team is set to face Germany on Wednesday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
Following this game, Canada will head to Hamburg for the 34th Basketball Supercup on August 12 and 13 at the Edel-optics.de Arena.
Canada will face New Zealand while Germany takes on China in the semifinals on Saturday with the winners advancing to the finals on Sunday.
