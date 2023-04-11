James Bay tree blooming hundreds of tea cups promotes positivity, generosity

There's a cherry blossom tree in James Bay, B.C., that seems just like any other, until you take a closer look at its branches.

"I just loved to see the cups," Lynne Moorhouse smiles, recalling the first time she noticed the tree seemed to be bursting with blooming teacups.

"The juxtaposition of the beautiful bright, pink blossoms," Moorhouse says. "And then to see the delicacy of those cups."

Moorhouse is one of countless thousands who’ve visited the tree since it first started sprouting the surreal dishes more than a dozen years ago outside Rory Palmer’s house.

"My wife’s usually the idea person," Palmer says. "And I’m the doer."

Palmer hung the first few cups while his wife was battling cancer.

"To just forget about troubles, [her] troubles for a while," he explains.

Palmer's wife, Nairn Wilson, says it would remind her of happy childhood memories of having tea with her granny.

"Makes you happy," Palmer adds, before climbing up a ladder and attaching new porcelain cups to the tree’s branches with zap straps. "Puts a smile on your face."

So, after Wilson's recovery, the couple decided to keep the tree growing to improve the mood of the rest of the neighbourhood.

They collected more cups from local thrift stores, hung almost 200 of them, and named it the "Grandmothers Tea Cup Tree," because Palmer also relished the time he spent with his granny.

"Oh ya!" Palmer says, before looking through black and white photos of his grandmother. "[She was] the best!"

UNEXPECTED CONNECTIONS

Palmer's "Granny Palmer" was a beloved and respected middle school teacher.

"As soon as I heard Palmer say 'Eleanor Palmer,' I said, 'Mrs. Palmer?'" Moorhouse recalls about first hearing the story behind the teacup tree. "I couldn’t believe it!"

Eleanor Palmer was the art teacher who inspired young Moorhouse to become an educator too.

"She taught and spoke from the heart," Moorhouse smiles.

Eleanor also specialized in transforming the prospects of struggling students through the power of creativity. It turns out Moorhouse is doing something similar by volunteering with the charity artsREACH.

"It provides cultural experiences for children who maybe wouldn’t otherwise have these experiences," Moorhouse explains.

When Palmer heard about all these unexpected connections to the teacup tree, he agreed to put a sign under it with information on how to donate to the charity.

"With all the people coming by, we’re going to make this pay off," Palmer says.

Moorhouse hopes this will help Eleanor’s legacy live on.

"Like Mrs. Palmer inspired me, I hope that this caring and love will continue for other children," she says.

Palmer has no doubt his Granny Palmer would express how proud she is of her grandson, with a celebratory cup of tea.

"Oh she would think that’s great!"