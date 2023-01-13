James Bay Winter Road not ready yet

Weather is not cooperating this year for the people who maintain the James Bay Winter Road.

The road connects the communities of Attawapiskat, Fort Albany and Kashechewan to Moosonee through the annual construction and maintenance of an ice road.

Officials said they're struggling to drive the frost down due to heavy snow and they need a couple of weeks of -30 weather to get the road in good shape.

They said the delay is having an impact on the communities it serves.

“Right now the communities are getting to the point where they’re short of fuel, gasoline and diesel fuel,” said Nancy Wood, road manager.

“So it has an impact in that they may have to fly it in and it’s certainly a lot more expensive to do that than it is to bring it in by road.”

Wood said she's hoping to get the ice road open to light traffic by Jan. 25. Normally, it's open by Jan. 15.