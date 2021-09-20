iHeartRadio

James Bezan re-elected in Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman

CTV Decision Desk is declaring that James Bezan with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman.

With 10 out of 312 polls reporting, Bezan has already received 62.1 per cent of the vote.

This is a developing story.

