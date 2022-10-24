James Leduc to lead Bradford West Gwillimbury as mayor
After 16 years on town council, James Leduc will have his turn to lead the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury as mayor.
Leduc beat out his three opponents by a substantial margin in the municipal election Monday night by collecting 53.2 per cent of the vote.
Leduc is no stranger to the municipal scene after serving as a town councillor and deputy mayor for two terms.
"If you look at the results of the election experience came into play. One hundred per cent, there's no if ands or buts. It became an experience versus inexperienced battle out on the streets," said Leduc.
Traffic flow and speed control, along with affordable housing, are some of Leduc's main priorities as he takes on the role of mayor.
He noted he is also very interested in bringing business to the employment lands in town.
Voter turnout in Bradford was 33.8 per cent.
