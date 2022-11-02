James Short Park and Parkade renamed 和園 Harmony Park and Parkade

The City of Calgary has renamed James Short Park and Parkade as 和園 Harmony Park and Parkade, removing ties to a prominent Calgarian who held anti-Chinese views.

The park and parkade, located in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. just south of Chinatown, was named after James Short in 1991.

Chinatown community members had encouraged city officials to replace the name as Short, who lived in Calgary in the late 1800s and early 1900s, voiced anti-Chinese sentiments that contributed to racial injustice.

"The time has come to bring forward a name that reflects inclusion of Calgary's diverse communities, particularly those of ethno-cultural backgrounds," said Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong, who previously worked as the executive director and vice-chair of the Chinatown District Business Improvement Area, in a statement released Wednesday. "I'm pleased to see their recommended name approved. Calgary's Chinese community has been a long-standing builder and contributor that has endured and risen above the intergenerational harms of systemic racism.

"The renaming is an opportunity to reflect on the past, talk about diversity in the city, and to look ahead by telling a new story that talks about harmony in a culturally diverse city."

Michelle Reid, cultural landscape management lead at the City of Calgary, said the original naming of the park and parkade overlooked Short's racial prejudices.

"By naming the site after James Short, the City of Calgary recognizes that it was complicit in the harm that was caused to the Chinatown community," said Reid. "This renaming starts to make amends with the community by acknowledging the prejudices that for too long have allowed systemic racism against Chinese-Calgarians to prevail."

According to the city, the new name, which was selected by the Chinatown community, was approved by council on Nov. 1.

Malcolm Chow, chairman of the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, says the Chinese characters, pronounced hé yuán, included in the new name "expresses the concept of peace, togetherness or the absence of conflict."