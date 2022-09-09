James Smith Cree Nation has asked for tribal policing. Here's what that might look like

In the wake of the mass stabbing incident on James Smith Cree Nation, the community is calling for the creation of a tribal police service.

"No words can emphasize the feelings that we are going through," James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns said during in news conference held in the community on Thursday.

"I think we got to create our own mechanism, work hand-in-hand with the RCMP with this tribal policing," Burns said.

The mass stabbing incident left 11 dead, including one suspect, and 18 people injured. The other suspect in the attacks died after he was taken into custody by police after a four-day manhunt.

Many First Nation communities throughout Canada operate their own police services, something permitted under federal legislation passed more than three decades ago.

"First Nations policing program became law in 1991, which gave First Nations community options on methods of police service,” executive director of the First Nations Chief of Police Association (FNCPA) Lennard Busch told CTV News.

He said there were three models of policing available for First Nations communities.

A community can have a self-administered police service, can choose to contract an existing service or have policing administered by a larger organization like RCMP.

Busch said there were many advantages to having a tribal police service in communities like James Smith Cree Nation, including officers with a better understanding of Indigenous culture.

“Sometimes police officers from rural communities have a tougher time and suffer sometimes what we call cultural dissonance," Busch said.

He said another advantage would be the complaint or remedy process.

“I think the advantage of having the governance in much closer to the actual police services is that issues can resolve a lot quicker and sometimes a lot more effectively.”

Busch said an additional advantage would be response time. However, he said he had the utmost respect for the RCMP and their response to the James Smith Cree Nation tragedy.

"I think, just having police on the ground and closer to the community can have a lot of advantages.”

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said her policing organization is ready to support the establishment of a local police force for James Smith Cree Nation.

"We can provide that structure so that we can work together for a self-governed police service," she said at a news conference on Thursday.

"The loss felt by the families, the loved ones, the community for those whose lives were taken in this horrific event is unimaginable."

Speaking during Thursday's news conference on James Smith Cree Nation, Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said he hopes young Indigenous people consider careers in policing.

“We as leaders, we as educators, and guidance counselors in our band-controlled schools, we have to guide our students, or high school students for that opportunity to get into the career of law enforcement," Cameron said.

