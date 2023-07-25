James Smith Cree Nation placed under brief 'hold and secure'

A Saskatchewan First Nation that was rocked by a deadly mass-stabbing incident last year was briefly placed under "hold and secure" by police on Tuesday.

Residents in the community were advised to seek shelter around 10 a.m. over concerns about a vehicle reportedly stolen from Prince Albert.

According to RCMP, around 9:30 a.m. a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade SUV was taken by a potentially armed suspect.

RCMP told CTV News the hold and secure was advised based on the initial investigation. It was lifted around noon.

"Melfort RCMP have conducted proactive patrols in the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities," an RCMP news release said.

"Officers continue to provide regular updates to the leadership in James Smith Cree Nation as the investigation progresses."

Police say the location of the vehicle is currently unknown. When it was taken the SUV had a Saskatchewan license plate, 190 MVF.

RCMP say no one should approach the vehicle and that anyone who spots it should call 911 or their local police.