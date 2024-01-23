James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release

A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.

The inquest into the murder of 11 people by Myles Sanderson in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the Village of Weldon heard details on Tuesday describing what factors prison officials consider when determining if someone should serve the end of their sentence outside of a federal institution.

“When an offender has been in a federal prison and they're getting out into the community. You can imagine how, how exciting that could be,” said Cindy Gee, a district director with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

Gee says a gradual, supervised release of a person into the community can give correctional workers a better sense of how to manage an offender’s risk factors.

“We have a better ability to see how they're making out, to see how the risk is being managed, and to ensure public safety,” said Gee.

Parole is granted at the sole discretion of the parole board, but there is a legal right in Canada to statutory release, where an offender completes the final third of their prison sentence in the community.

Gee said CSC manages about 6,000 inmates in the prairies, and that at any given time about 2,000 of those people are serving their sentence in the community.

Prison officials can apply to detain an offender until the end of their sentence and skip the statutory release, but Gee says this means they have no chance to see how people respond to their newfound freedom.

“If someone gets detained to the end of their sentence and they get out at warrant expiry, they're gone,” she said.

At the end of an inmate’s sentence, Gee says they send a package to police to let them know the sentence is complete, to share the most recent photo they have, and tell police where they think the inmate is being released.

“And they’re gone. There’s no one checking on them. There’s nobody making sure that they’re not using. There’s no one following up with their family to make sure that they’re not drinking, like, they’re there without any supervision,” she said.

“So for us, we will always look at an opportunity to manage and monitor someone on a structured release.”

Sanderson applied for but was denied both full and day parole, where an inmate is released during the day but has to report to a halfway house or other institution each night.

Gee says Sanderson was considered for detention, to have his right to statutory release revoked, “but when we reviewed him, his behaviour was good. He was actively engaged in high-intensity programming.”

When Sanderson was eventually released, the inquest heard there were a number of special conditions applied by the parole board, including a no-contact order with his common-law partner Vanessa Burns.

By May 23, 2022, Gee says Sanderson’s parole officer became aware that he had broken his no-contact order with Burns. The following day, a warrant was issued for his arrest and his sentence was put on pause.

Keith Brown, the lawyer representing James Smith in the inquest, questioned Gee about whether correctional workers considered contacting James Smith leadership about Sanderson’s release.

The inquest heard Sanderson had earlier applied for a “Section 84” release, which engages the home community of Indigenous offenders as active participants in their release. It also requires an offender to share their entire criminal record with the community.

At that time, Gee says the chief of James Smith was the point of contact. She said the band was supportive of Sanderson being released into James Smith but they had some requirements for him, including regular meetings with an addictions counsellor.

When Sanderson was let out, the section 84 process was no longer in play. Because he opted to be released into Saskatoon instead of James Smith, no one from CSC contacted the band, Gee said.

The inquest heard Sanderson was under orders to meet his parole officer in person at least 11 times a month, more frequent contact than average.

Darryl Burns, whose sister Lydia Gloria Burns was Sanderson’s tenth victim, told Gee it didn’t seem like Sanderson’s parole officer was keeping a close eye on him, since they knew he had broken his conditions and was unlawfully at large for months before he committed the brutal stabbings.

Gee said that once there’s an arrest warrant issued, it’s in the hands of police, not the parole officer.

The inquest is expected to run into a third week. This week, more testimony is expected from CSC staff, including corrections workers who interacted with Sanderson while he was in custody.