Jamie West re-elected as Sudbury’s MPP
Sudbury incumbent Jamie West of the NDP has been elected MPP once again.
West, who was first elected in 2018, said he was thrilled when he saw the outcome.
“I was really nervous all day today," he said.
"But then just seeing everyone here and knowing all the people who went out and voted means a lot. Four years ago, I wanted to prove that I was working hard for their vote and so, it’s nice to see that being rewarded."
Now that he's heading back to Queen's Park, West said getting Laurentian University back on track is his top priority.
“We need to get out of CCAA," he said.
"We also need to bring a francophone university to University of Sudbury. We need to address the opioid overdose epidemic that we’re having in Sudbury. We’re sadly the leaders across the province."
Affordability was also something he heard from voters.
“What I’ve heard from Sudbury and Copper Cliff (are) the issues of the high cost of everything -- gas, food, everything," he said.
"We need to address that so people can make ends meet.”
