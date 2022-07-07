Jane Goodall celebrates Sudbury regreening milestone alongside Trudeau

Dr. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, officially planted the 10 millionth tree in Greater Sudbury's regreening efforts Thursday during a stop in the city.

Goodall was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Bell Park ceremony.

"Over the past 43 years, the City of Greater Sudbury has made a miraculous transformation from a moonscape to a living landscape," the city said in a news release.

"Its world-renowned, award-winning regreening program has enabled partners and thousands of residents to play a role in the ecological recovery of the community."

Goodall said in the release that she first came here 20 years ago to see the regreening first-hand.

"I planted a few trees and released a fish in a once polluted stream," she said.

"The regreening of Sudbury is a shining example of why I have hope – the resilience of nature and the indomitable spirit that tackles what seems impossible and will not give up."

Since 1978, the city has planted 10 million tree seedlings, making Greater Sudbury "a leading global example of how scientists, government, industry, and the broader community can work together to restore landscapes," the release said.

“What Sudbury has achieved through its decades-long Regreening program is an example for Canada and the world," Trudeau said in the release.

"Our government is supporting this initiative alongside our own commitment to plant two billion trees across Canada in the coming decade. Together, we can protect and restore nature, and build a healthy future for generations to come.”

Goodall was also here filming an IMAX movie in partnership with Science North entitled, 'Reasons for Hope,' which aims to the city's regreening achievements.