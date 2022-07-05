Jane Goodall to attend planting of 10 millionth tree in Sudbury
Renowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be in Greater Sudbury on Thursday to mark a major milestone in the city's regreening efforts.
Residents are invited to join Goodall for the planting of the 10 millionth tree in a city known for its success in regreening following years of environmental damage that left the landscape barren.
Goodall, 88, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, will be filming a segment for the upcoming IMAX film, Reasons for Hope.
The event takes place at 3 p.m. at the William Bell Gazebo at Bell Park, near the main beach.
"Since the early 1970s, Greater Sudbury’s ecosystem and landscape have transformed thanks to the many who came together to improve the natural environment for those who live here," the city said in a news release.
"This is an opportunity to celebrate the regreening efforts and the changes in our community over the past four decades."
