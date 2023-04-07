Janette Avenue fire causes $100K in damage
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
Damages are estimated at $100,000 after a fire broke out on Janette Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
According to Windsor Fire and Rescue on Twitter, on Thursday fire crews tackled a fire in the 2100-block of Janette Avenue.
Fire crews said Friday that the fire caused $100,000 in damages.
There were no reported injuries.
The public was asked to avoid the scene of the upgraded working fire.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
