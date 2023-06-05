Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars Windsor

Multi-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.

She will take the Colosseum stage on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Arden has released 15 albums and amassed 19 top-10 singles over a storied career.

Arden’s musical accolades include eight JUNO Awards including Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, 10 SOCAN Awards, and four Western Canadian Music Awards. In 2020, she was announced as an inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame joining the ranks of Canadian music icons including Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, and Shania Twain.

Arden has also been inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and has been awarded the Order of Canada.

Arden has written five books, the most recent being her memoir, If I Knew Then: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging. Arden is also the co-creator and star of CTV’s hit original comedy series Jann where she plays a fictionalized version of herself.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.