‘January 1st isn’t what it used to be:’ Local gym not seeing the typical influx of new year customers

Getting into shape is typically one of the more common New Years resolutions people make, but one local gym said that hasn’t been the case the last couple years.

Paul Taylor, owner of Brickhouse Gym, said he’s not seeing the lineup of new customers he normally would.

“Throughout the whole pandemic, January first isn’t what it used to be,” Taylor told CTV News. “So normally, for this industry, this would be a time of growth for us, where as right now there’s a lot of unknowns.”

In December, the province implemented new public health orders in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, and as a result, gyms and many other sectors have been reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

Taylor said that makes potential customers reluctant to sign up for a membership.

“People aren’t as willing to join the gym at a moment like this not knowing if they’ll have access when they want and when it’s convenient.”

Taylor said operating at 50 per cent capacity makes it difficult for his members to go to the gym at peak hours.

He suggests people who aren’t ready to commit to a new gym still make time to work out at home.

“I’ve already had (my workout), it’s done and out of the way, now I’m going to enjoy the rest of what is going to be a pretty quiet day.”

Current public health orders expire on January 11.