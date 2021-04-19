Japan asks Myanmar junta to release arrested journalist Japan's government said Monday it is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in its largest city of Yangon the previous day. Rwandan report says France 'bears significant responsibility' over genocide Woman allegedly let former coworker use her bank account to hide stolen money: Guelph police Guelph police have charged a woman for allegedly letting a former coworker hide stolen money in her bank account. COVID-19 restrictions: Will expiring health orders be renewed in B.C.? Health officials in B.C. are expected to address public health orders Monday as some put in place last month will expire if they aren't renewed.