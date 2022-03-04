Japan's Honda, Sony joining forces on new electric vehicle
Two big names in Japanese electronics and autos are joining forces to produce an electric vehicle together.
-
A mild weekend for Calgary, then another drop to the negativesLooking ahead: A change in the wind for the 'warm day' next week.
-
Surge in Ukrainian flag purchases in Waterloo RegionUkrainian flags are flying high in Waterloo Region as a show of support for the war torn country.
-
Oxford OPP investigating after man tried to lure teen in Ingersoll, Ont.Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man tried to lure a teenager into their vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemicLong-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until springOntario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
'Disheartening': Alberta government promise to track domestic violence offenders lagsThe Alberta government is lagging on a promise to fund electronic monitoring of domestic violence offenders even as other provinces push forward with programs believed to have saved lives.
-
'Give us a break': Winnipeg food truck operator wants help from city on permit feesA Winnipeg food truck operator wants the city to give his industry a financial break as it continues to feel the economic effects of the pandemic.
-
Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries Friday, special weather statement in effect for the weekendThere will be a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of flurries in the capital today, but periods of freezing rain are expected throughout the weekend.