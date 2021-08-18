Japanese GP cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic
This year's Japanese Grand Prix was cancelled following discussions between the government and race promoters, Formula One organizers said Wednesday.
The school division in Winnipeg making masks mandatoryOne school division in Winnipeg is making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year, despite the fact Manitoba’s back-to-school plan does not mandate masks.
Barrie tornado cost expected to exceed $35 millionThe estimated cost of the EF-2 tornado that struck Barrie a month ago is expected to be released Wednesday.
Missing woman, 83, found safeOttawa police say a missing 83-year-old woman has been safely located.
COVID-19 testing available at Fredericton airportThe Fredericton International Airport announced Wednesday it will have COVID-19 testing available for travellers headed to destinations requiring proof of a negative test result.
Feds drop court quest to keep documents on scientists' firing under wrapsThe Trudeau government is dropping its quest to have a court prohibit the disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory.
Police, family concerned for missing Manitoba womanOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
ATCO says CFO Dennis DeChamplain died unexpectedly of coronary failureATCO Ltd. says Dennis DeChamplain, chief financial officer of both ATCO and Canadian Utilities Ltd., died unexpectedly from coronary failure on Monday.
Young men had higher rates of COVID-19 than previously thought, analysis suggestsAn analysis of COVID-19 data from Ontario last year has found that after adjusting for testing rates, younger age groups and young men in particular had much higher rates of COVID-19 infection than previously thought.