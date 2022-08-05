Jason Derulo played to 'record setting' crowd at Queen City Ex
Regina’s confederation park was packed on Thursday night as Jason Derulo took the stage at the Queen City Exhibition.
Tim Reid, the president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited, said the show had a record setting attendance, in a tweet Wednesday morning.
REAL did not have exact attendance numbers for the show, but confirmed it was the biggest concert in Queen City Exhibition history.
How good was that @jasonderulo show last night in #yqr @REALDistrictyqr @Queencityex a record setting attendance, spectacular show and joined by @TesherMusic we had a night for the ages! Proud of our team for making this one happen! pic.twitter.com/urKCCUxsyf— Tim Reid (@timreid62) August 5, 2022
Regina-born Tesher opened up for Derulo and joined him on stage during the headlining set to perform the pair’s collaboration Jalebi Baby.
What a night!!! ����
Who caught Jason Derulo and Tesher presented by Prairie Mobile tonight!? This was a concert we’ll never forget! ��
Tomorrow is day 3 of the Queen City Ex presented by SaskTel. We can’t wait to welcome you back!#QCX pic.twitter.com/kvWzHYzXd3
-
