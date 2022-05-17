Jason Kenney meets Jason Kenney
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney met the person he says has been catching heat on his behalf on Twitter.
Kenney hosted Jason Kenney, @jasonkenney on Twitter, at the Embassy of Canada during his trip to Washington, D.C.
Ok #ableg, once and for all:
Left: @jasonkenney - the friendly guy from Virginia who has been taking a lot my heat on Twitter.
Right: Me.
Was great to host Jason at the Canadian Embassy tonight! pic.twitter.com/odQAcYAUWu
The American Kenney often gets tweets from people who mistaken him for the Alberta premier.
I’ve got you fooled. The rest of them are on to me. https://t.co/GtdDf4lhAd— Jᴀsᴏɴ Kᴇɴɴᴇʏ (@jasonkenney) March 17, 2022
Co-signed. https://t.co/yFM488ceg2— Jᴀsᴏɴ Kᴇɴɴᴇʏ (@jasonkenney) April 22, 2022
One of the first things I looked for when I heard about this Brian Jean dude… https://t.co/TmAvJna0ab— Jᴀsᴏɴ Kᴇɴɴᴇʏ (@jasonkenney) March 24, 2022
-
