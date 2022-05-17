Jason Kenney meets Jason Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney met the person he says has been catching heat on his behalf on Twitter.

Kenney hosted Jason Kenney, @jasonkenney on Twitter, at the Embassy of Canada during his trip to Washington, D.C.

Ok #ableg, once and for all:



Left: @jasonkenney - the friendly guy from Virginia who has been taking a lot my heat on Twitter.



Right: Me.



Was great to host Jason at the Canadian Embassy tonight! pic.twitter.com/odQAcYAUWu

The American Kenney often gets tweets from people who mistaken him for the Alberta premier.

I’ve got you fooled. The rest of them are on to me. https://t.co/GtdDf4lhAd

Co-signed. https://t.co/yFM488ceg2

One of the first things I looked for when I heard about this Brian Jean dude… https://t.co/TmAvJna0ab