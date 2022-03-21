'Jason Kenney's Hot Boy Summer: The Musical' debuts in Calgary this week

After seeing great success in Edmonton, Jason Kenney's Hot Boy Summer: The Musical will premiere in Calgary this week.

The production, which just finished its fourth sold-out run in Edmonton, will now be performed at Calgary's Martha Cohen Theatre from March 23 to 27.

It's a 1980s political satire based on Alberta's current government, created by Edmonton's Grindstone Theatre.

"The show takes place at Alberta University in 1983. Newly-elected student union president Jason Kenney and his frat, Upsilon Cappa Pi, are planning the hottest year-end party ever (rodeo-themed of course)," explains a news release.

"But Kenney’s nemesis Rachel will do anything to stop him. Soon Dean Trudeau, his new friend Deena, and even his frat mates are turning against him. Can Kenney save his hot summer party, and his frat at the same time?"

Cowriter and Grindstone Theatre artistic director Byron Martin says since the musical debuted in Edmonton last year, he and cowriter Simon Abbot had people from all over the province reaching out to say they want to see it.

"There was a lot of interest on social media and people reaching out so we decided to take it on tour," Martin said.

"It's an outrageous musical," said Abbot. "We've got a live band playing all sorts of great styles, it's very upbeat.

"I think Simon and I wrote it in about six weeks or something like that," said Martin.

"Written and put on stage in six weeks," added Abott. "Which is just a crazy turnabout time for a show of this scope."

He said originally they thought they'd write a one-act performance but it "spiralled out of control really quickly."

Tickets to Jason Kenney's Hot Boy Summer: The Musical are available online by calling The Arts Commons box office at 403-294-9494 or online at grindstonetheatre.ca.