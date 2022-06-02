Jason Nixon becomes Alberta's acting finance minister

Alberta's environment minister will take on the additional role of acting Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board.

Jason Nixon, MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, was appointed as environment and parks minister in April 2019. He also serves as the government house leader.

"I am honoured to take on this role and continue moving Alberta forward in our strong economic recovery," Nixon said on Twitter.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the portfolio change Thursday on Twitter. Earlier this week, Travis Toews resigned as he launched his campaign to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.

After receiving Toews' resignation, Kenney said he would appoint an interim leader to the position as other caucus members signalled intentions to run in the leadership competition.

"I anticipate there may be some additional departures from executive council for people who will offer their names for the leadership of my party," Kenney said Tuesday.

"And so my current thinking is perhaps to have interim ministers acting in those capacities until I know what the complete lay of the land is, in terms of executive council."

No date has been set for the leadership vote as the party determines the logistics of the contest.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn