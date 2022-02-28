Jasper makes list of top national parks in the world

Jasper has been named one of the 30 best national parks across the globe.

Outside, an online publication, has included the picturesque spot on its list of must see destinations.

Jasper is the only Canadian entry.

The Alberta mountain town finds itself among the likes of Kruger National Park in South Africa, Fuji-Hakone-Izu in Japan, Plitvice Lakes in Croatia and Corcovado in Costa Rica to name a few.

Jasper can sometimes be overshadowed by it’s cousin to the south, Banff, but Outside said the park is the definition of “wild and scenic.”

The publication notes it’s the largest park in the Canadian Rockies as it has one million-plus more acres than Banff.

Jasper is also host to a robust population of wildlife, making it a popular tourist destination for travellers from around the world to explore.

“The park is every bit as feral as its inhabitants.”

To browse the full list of parks, click here.

Jasper is about 364 kilometres west of Edmonton.