Jasper National Park grizzly bear mother killed by transport truck strike
A female grizzly bear was killed after being struck by a commercial transport truck on Highway 16 in Jasper National Park, Parks Canada says.
The bear was crossing the highway with its one cub roughly five kilometres east of the Jasper townsite at midnight Friday.
According to officials, the driver reported the collision to Parks Canada and staff attended the scene. The driver was not injured.
The orphaned bear cub was located later Friday morning and "appears to be doing well," Parks Canada said. For the next few days, staff will be monitoring the young bear, who is old enough to survive on its own.
Staff at the park remind motorists to obey the speed limits, slow down in areas when wildlife are spotted, and drive carefully while watching for wildlife.
Any serious or unsafe wildlife issues can be reported to Jasper National Park dispatch at 780-852-6155.
