Jasper RCMP looking for man impersonating cable company employee

On May 3, Jasper RCMP were called about a man who had entered a home near Patricia Street by pretending to work at a cable company.

Around 12:30 p.m., Mounties say he entered the residence for a period of time but left before police arrived.

After investigating, police say no employees from the cable company the male claimed to represent were scheduled to be in Jasper that day.

The individual is described as being in his 50s, wearing a black hat, and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).