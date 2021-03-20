After two summers of repairs, Whistlers Campground in Jasper will re-open to campers this summer.

Parks Canada says 781 sites will be available to book on their campground reservations site in early June.

The campground has new washrooms, showers, picnic tables, fire pits, and improved electrical.

Additionally, a new registration centre has been constructed. It has a new welcome centre where guests will check-in upon arrival. It will also have informational displays and three all-gender accessible washrooms.

All of the campsites have been levelled and equipped with new picnic tables and fire pits.

The 4.5-kilometre perimeter road for the campground has been widened and paved.

Parks Canada said many of the existing electrical campsites have been upgraded to 50 amp service.

There will be 18 new combined washroom and shower facilities throughout the campground. According to Parks Canada, campers will not have to walk more than 250 metres in order to use a washroom or shower.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Parks Canada said the new upgrades will help generations of Canadians enjoy the campground.

“These improvements will ensure that Parks Canada can offer a reliable and high quality camping experience for years to come and continue to encourage Canadians to connect with nature.”

Whistlers Campground is North America’s largest single-entry campground and Parks Canada’s largest campground.