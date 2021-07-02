Jasper warns of extreme fire danger, rising water levels

Alberta’s record-breaking heat wave has caused Jasper National Park officials to implement a fire ban and closely monitor rising water levels.

Temperatures topped 40 C for the first time ever in Jasper on Tuesday.

Rivers and streams are flowing at "very high levels," park officials warned, adding the heat has seen some day-use areas become congested and elevated the risk of wildfire.

Effective Friday, there is a fire ban in all-day-use areas and backcountry campgrounds in the national park. Officials called the wildfire risk "extreme." Lighting or maintaining campfires is strictly prohibited.

“The majority of wildfires are caused by people. In the national park, most wildfires are ignited from illegal campfires that are not in designated fire pits, carelessly discarded cigarettes, or industrial activities,” read a release by Parks Canada.

The following devices are permitted:

• portable propane fire pits

• gas or propane stoves and barbeques, designed for cooking or heating

• propane or gas-fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)

• patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant)

Officials warn the public that random campfires are always prohibited, to not to throw cigarettes on the ground and to park vehicles in designated park areas or pull-offs.

• Grand Prairie, Jasper set all-time record high temperatures

• Edmonton weather for June 30: This might be Edmonton’s hottest day ever

More information about the fire ban is available online.