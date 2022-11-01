'Jaws of Life,' other life-saving equipment stolen from Pictou County fire department

The RCMP is investigating the theft of $35,000 worth of equipment from a volunteer fire department in Barneys River, N.S.

Police responded to the break-in at the department around 11 p.m. Sunday. They say the person responsible also damaged the front door.

Investigators believe the theft happened sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 p.m. Sunday.

The force says the items stolen are used to pull victims from serious car collisions or to gain entry to buildings. The stolen items include one set of the “Jaws of Life,” an electric ram and two saws.

The RCMP says it won’t be easy to replace the tools because they are so specialized.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Pictou County RCMP detachment at 902-755-4141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.