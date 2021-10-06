Jays GM Atkins excited about potential in off-season to build upon team's progress
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the sentiment among the clubhouse members, staff and front office is they're "exceptionally optimistic" about where the team is heading.
Speaking at a season-ending media availability, Atkins also says he's excited to build upon the progress that was made this season.
The Blue Jays finished the campaign strong but came up just short in their bid to reach the playoffs.
Toronto finished fourth in the American League East division standings at 91-71. The Blue Jays were one game behind the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, who claimed the wild-card berths.
Atkins says the team has interest in pending free agents Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray, adding the "dialogue will be constant."
The Blue Jays reached the expanded playoffs in last year's truncated season but were swept in the wild-card series by Tampa Bay. Toronto last won the World Series in 1993.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.
