Jays' pitching coach Walker ejected for arguing balls, strikes
Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected in the second inning Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Malachi Moore.
Walker and Blue Jays manager John Schneider were unhappy with several calls in the first inning, including a two-strike pitch to Juan Soto that Moore called a ball. Soto later hit a two-run home run.
Moore had already warned Toronto’s dugout twice when Walker came to the mound to visit right-hander Alek Manoah after a two-out walk to ninth-hitter Trent Grisham in the second.
Walker did not turn and face Moore when the umpire walked out to break up the meeting, continuing to speak with his hand covering his mouth. Shortly after arriving at the mound, Moore ejected Walker.
The ejection was Toronto’s third of the season and the first for Walker. All three ejections have been for arguing balls and strikes.
