Jazz drummer Jerry Granelli dies peacefully in Halifax at age 80
The Halifax music scene and international jazz community got some sad news as they learned that drummer Jerry Granelli passed away at his home Tuesday morning at the age of 80.
Granelli was well known for his music in A Charlie Brown Christmas, an animated film made in 1965 that became a holiday classic.
Granelli was looking forward to performing it this coming December in Halifax.
His career spanned over 60 years and there was no end in sight with a plan of another cross-Canada tour and Europe in the books.
Just before his 80th birthday last December, Granelli suffered a near-fatal case of internal bleeding and was in the hospital for two months.
He conquered those health challenges, but departed suddenly and peacefully, his son said in a Facebook post.
-
Gun fired by Winnipeg police officer during arrest in Glenelm neighbourhoodPolice said an officer fired a gun during an arrest in the Glenelm neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
'When is papa coming?': Canadians stranded in India frustrated by travel ban extensionOn Monday, federal transport minister Omar Alghabra, announced an extension to the ban on flights arriving in Canada from India. The ban is set to end on Aug. 21, though it could be renewed again at that point.
-
Shooting death inside Main Street hotel was targeted, say Vancouver policeTwo suspects are alleged to have fled the scene and police say they haven't been found.
-
Alberta makes top 50 most beautiful movie locationsBig 7 Travel ranked their top 50 most beautiful movie locations around the globe, and the province of Alberta made it in.
-
Early info shows B.C. heat wave death toll likely much higher than U.S. neighboursThe temperatures were similar, the response from residents identical, so why did B.C. see so many more suspected heat-related deaths from last month’s brutal heat dome than Washington and Oregon?
-
Saskatoon man arrested, facing child pornography chargesThe Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged a man from Saskatoon with child pornography offences.
-
Vulcan gets into Olympic spirit, supporting local rubgy star Keyara WardleyVulcan, Alberta may be known as the “Official Star Trek Capital of Canada” but with the Tokyo Olympics about to begin many residents are turning their focus to an out of this world athlete, Keyara Wardley.
-
-
Point Roberts grocery store owner says not opening border to Canadians could be final blow for her businessOttawa’s decision to allow fully-vaccinated Americans to enter Canada starting August 9th, without a matching plan from the U.S. that allows Canadians to enter, is frustrating American business owners.