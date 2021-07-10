Jazz Sudbury is offering free concerts throughout the summer

People in Greater Sudbury can now enjoy some live outdoor entertainment this summer. Jazz Sudbury is hosting a ten week summer series which will take place every Saturday.

Local entertainers kicked off this years Jazzed Up Downtown festival and the musicians say they’ve been waiting a long time to play in front of a crowd.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to be playing live music again and it’s the same for all my other colleagues and friends everywhere across the country and North America that were having live music happening again,” said Allan Walsh, with Jazz Sudbury Jams. “I think people have been waiting for this for a long time, big smiles with everybody.”

“We’ve been able to do a tiny bit, but with is being able to move towards phase three were very excited for more opportunities,” said Jeff Stewart, with Afro Madness Drum Troupe.

Jazz Sudbury says it started this series as a pivot project last year. A total of four concerts were held throughout the month of September but this summer organizers say they wanted to offer more to the public.

“It was so successful that we kind of knew right away we wanted to do it again this year and as soon as we made the decision that we weren’t going ahead with our full festival we decided to expand the programming to cover the full summer,” said Katherine Smith, festival director of Jazz Sudbury. “We’re just happy to be able to provide an opportunity for the local artists and the community.”

People who attended the event say they are happy to finally enjoy some outdoor entertainment again.

“It is so nice to be outside on a beautiful day with all these people responsibly socially distanced and listening to live music again. It’s been too long. I’m looking forward to a nice long summer of sunny Saturday’s and live music right here in this parking lot,” said one individual in attendance.

“I’m really grateful that the jazz festival put on such a positive productive event for the community here in Sudbury because we need to connect,” said another individual in attendance.

These free concerts will be taking place every Saturday until Sept. 11.

The entertainment will begin at 10:00 a.m. and go until noon.