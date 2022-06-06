Jeep stolen at gunpoint from Parkland County acreage

Police are trying to find three people who robbed a person at gunpoint in Parkland County.

Mounties received a report of the robbery on June 1.

A white, older model GMC Jimmy or Blazer drove onto the victim’s acreage and the occupants asked for directions to the highway.

According to police, one of the men got out of the GMC and got into the victim’s white Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was parked nearby.

Another one of the men allegedly held the victim at gunpoint with a handgun while the first man drove off with the Jeep.

The stolen Jeep was returned to the victim’s property a short time later. Police are still investigating the circumstances of its return.

Police have released the following descriptions of the robbers.

The driver is described as male with a heavy build and fair complexion and long brown or red hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black baseball cap and sunglasses. His right arm was in a sling or disabled, and he smelled of cigarettes.

The front passenger is described as male with a thin build, about 5’7”, with dirty blonde hair, and clean shaven. He was wearing blue jeans with black or gray hiking shoes, sunglasses, a black jacket and ball cap. He has a tattoo on his left hand/arm and smelled of cigarettes.

The third person in the vehicle is of unknown gender. That person has a heavy build with a prominent stomach and inner legs, wearing black pants and a black oversized hoodie.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-222-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.