Jeffrey Sloka addresses all 50 sexual assault allegations ahead of cross examination

Before the Crown is expected to begin cross-examining Jeffrey Sloka, he individually addressed each of the 50 sexual assault allegations he’s facing.

The former Kitchener neurologist has been on the stand for more than two weeks, answering questions from defence lawyer David Humphrey about each patient allegation.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

On Monday, Sloka’s lawyer walked through the 50th patient file.

Court heard he saw the patient from 2010 to 2019.

Similar to other patient cases discussed earlier in the trial, the final patient was seeing Sloka with concerns related to a possible pituitary adenoma – a mass on the pituitary that can affect certain hormones.

The former doctor testified that common tests conducted on patients who have been diagnosed or are suspected to have a pituitary adenoma, include skin, breast and vision fields exams.

The defence went into detail about how Sloka performed a breast exam by showing different movements with his hands.

Humphrey asked Sloka: "Was it possible that you used your thumb and index finger?"

“No. That’s not how I do that examination," Sloka responded.

Humphrey also asked about a specific exam.

“She described there was a skin examination when she got frustrated with the manipulating of the gown … Frustrated by how slow that process was … Do you recall anything like that happening?” asked Humphrey.

“No. I don’t recall that,” Sloka replied.

There were also questions about when Sloka saw the patient.

“One thing she testified is that you performed skin examinations after hours, after your secretary left for the day?” said the defence.

To which Sloka responded: “I don’t think so.”

Court heard that when Sloka saw the same patient in the fall 2017, there was a “practice monitor” present for the appointment. A practice monitor was described as a nurse who would be in the room to oversee the appointment.

Sloka testified that at that time, he was no longer supposed to perform skin examinations and would instead refer the patient to a dermatologist.

By 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the defence had no more questions for Sloka.

The Crown’s cross examination is expected to begin on Tuesday morning.