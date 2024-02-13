Jennifer Jones announces retirement from women's curling

One of Canada’s most decorated athletes has announced her retirement.

Jennifer Jones took to social media on Tuesday to announce she will be retiring from women’s team curling at the end of the 2023-24 season.

I have some news to share….#grateful #curling #ontothenextchapter pic.twitter.com/sZ70J42oxt

“Curling has challenged me, changed me, and called me to be a better person, and I will be forever grateful,” Jones wrote.

Jones’ accolades in curling are numerous. She skipped the Canadian team that won a gold medal in women’s curling in 2014. She has also won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts six times (four representing Manitoba, two representing Canada), and won the World Curling Championship twice (2008 and 2018).

Jones has also won 17 career curling Grand Slams -- more than any other female skip.

“This decision to step away from women’s competition will allow me to transition to other opportunities, and to be able to focus on my family and be more present with our children in their own lives,” Jones wrote.

She thanked the fans for their support over the years.

“Without our fans, we would all just be people throwing rocks in a rink; with you, we become part of epic dramas full of intensity, high stakes and passion,” Jones wrote.

Jones is not completely done with curling. She said she would continue to compete in mixed doubles with husband Brent Laing.

Jones currently skips a team consisting of leads Lauren Lenentine and Emily Zacharias, second Mackenzie Zacharias and third Karlee Burgess. The team will represent Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which runs Feb. 16-25 in Calgary.