Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach continues streak; winnings hit $80,400

Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach has now won over $80,000 as she continues her winning streak on Jeopardy!

The 23-year-old woman won her third game Thursday evening and pocketed another $9,599, bringing her new three-day total to $80,400.

Roach now lives in Toronto, as has been stated on the game show, but she clarified during Thursday's episode that she is originally from Halifax.

"My family thought it was very important that I say that I'm from Halifax," she told host Mayim Bialik. "I was there the first six-ish years of my life and also did high school there."

Roach told Bialik she has also lived in Calgary and Moncton, where she said she learned French.

According to the Daily Box Score, Roach attempted to buzz in 33 times during Thursday’s episode. She was successful 20 times, for a success rate of 61 per cent.

She guessed all 20 responses, including a Daily Double, correctly.

However, she did get one response wrong Thursday evening. The Final Jeopardy! clue stumped all three contestants, including the tutor.

The category was final inventions and the clue was the following:

“Patented in 1955, it did not go over well in the high-end fashion world but the then-new aerospace industry found it very useful.”

The correct response? Velcro.

Roach went into Final Jeopardy! in the lead, with $16,400. She lost $6,801 in that round, but still won the night, beating a sportscaster from New York and a college student from New Jersey.

Roach, who graduated from the University of Toronto in 2020 and now lives in the city, has said she plans to pay off her student loans with her winnings.

If there is any money left, Roach told CTV News in a phone interview on Wednesday that she is “a pretty practical person,” and will likely invest it.

She did say, however, that a trip to Portugal could also be in her future.

Roach first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

While Roach is from Halifax, she also has close ties to Cape Breton. Her mom is from Ingonish, N.S., and her father is from New Waterford, N.S., and many of her relatives still live on the island.

Roach will face off against Tom Nucum, a real-estate agent from Maryland, and Abigail Davis, a college administrator from Georgia, Friday night.

If she wins her fourth game, Roach will be eligible to compete in a future Tournament of Champions.