'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach takes her 15th consecutive win
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach won her 15th consecutive game Monday night.
The 23-year-old tutor earned an additional US$32,700.
Roach's winnings have now hit US$352,781.
During Monday's episode, Roach competed against Jessie Francis, a mental health therapist from Mariette, Ga., and Michael Graff, a mascot from Eastvale, Ca.
According to the "Jeopardy!" daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 39 times and was successful 25 times, for a success rate of 64 per cent.
She had 26 correct responses, for a correct rate of 96 per cent in regular play.
On Friday, Roach had already claimed a spot in the "Jeopardy!" record books, becoming the eighth person on the all-time consecutive games list and the 10th on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list.
Throughout Roach's 15 appearances on the show, she has answered 93 per cent of questions correctly.
Roach, who is originally from Halifax but now lives in Toronto, first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.
Roach will attempt her 16th win Tuesday night.
