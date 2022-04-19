Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 11th consecutive match Tuesday
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
The 23-year-old gained another $17,281 on the latest episode.
During Tuesday's episode, Roach faced off against Tina DiSciullo-Acker, a manager of development events from Philadelphia, and Josh Sen, a student from New Jersey.
According to the Jeopardy! daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 40 times and was successful 24 times, for a success rate of 60 per cent.
She had 23 correct responses and only two incorrect, for a correct rate of 92 per cent.
All around, Roach has answered clues correctly 93 per cent of the time in her last 11 games, with 288 correct responses and 21 incorrect.
Roach is a tutor who currently lives in Toronto, but she is originally from Halifax.
She first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.
You can tune in to watch Roach compete in her 12th game Wednesday night.
Hi, world. Meet Mattea. pic.twitter.com/0dWX0XCmuf— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 20, 2022
