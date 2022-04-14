Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 7th match; winnings hit $168,000

Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her seventh consecutive game on Jeopardy! Wednesday night, earning her another $20,401.

The 23-year-old tutor from Halifax has now won $168,401 on the long-running game show.

In Wednesday’s match, Roach faced off against Rachell Skytt, a bookseller from California, and Adam Wallick, an airline planning analyst from Illinois.

According to the Jeopardy! statistics tracker, Roach attempted to buzz in 36 times during Wednesday’s episode. She was successful 24 times for a success rate of 67 per cent.

She had 23 correct responses and only one incorrect response, for a success rate of 96 per cent.

Roach was in the lead with $20,400 heading into Final Jeopardy!

The final category was “history” with this clue:

Intimately familiar with World War I, Churchill considered this war from some 150 years before the “First World War.”

Roach was the only contestant to correctly respond, “The Seven Years’ War.” She only wagered $1, but still walked away the winner.

Since Roach has won a minimum of five games in a row, she is eligible to compete in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. She is also tied for the fifth most wins this year.

Roach will go for her eighth win Thursday night, when she faces off against Kristen Rucki, a high-school English teacher from New York, and Joe Grodahl, a non-profit program and events director from Minnesota.

Roach, who graduated from the University of Toronto in 2020 and now lives in the city, has said she plans to pay off her student loans with her winnings.

Roach previously told CTV News in a phone interview that she is “a pretty practical person,” and will likely invest the rest. She did say, however, that a trip to Portugal could also be in her future.

Roach first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

While Roach is from Halifax, she also has close ties to Cape Breton. Her mom is from Ingonish, N.S., and her father is from New Waterford, N.S., and many of her relatives still live on the island.